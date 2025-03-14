Poco is reportedly gearing up to unveil its much-anticipated F7 series in select global markets later this month. According to tipster TechXpert (@TX_Tech_Xpert), the company is set to hold a launch event on 27 March, where it is expected to introduce the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra models. Another well-known tipster, Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), has also corroborated this claim.

The upcoming models are believed to share specifications with Xiaomi’s Redmi K80 and K80 Pro, which debuted in China in November 2024. However, reports suggest that these high-end variants may not arrive in India anytime soon.

Poco F7 Pro & Ultra: Expected specifications The Poco F7 Pro is anticipated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The handset will likely operate on Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0 and offer NFC connectivity. It is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a QHD+ (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone could house a 50MP dual rear camera system and a 5,830mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Poco F7 Ultra, which was recently spotted on the Geekbench AI platform with the model number Xiaomi 24122RKC7G, is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The device is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and run on Android 15 with the HyperOS 2.0 skin. Camera-wise, it may sport a 50MP triple rear setup, including a telephoto lens. Powering the handset could be a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.