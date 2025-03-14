Poco could launch its F7 series, including the F7 Pro and F7 Ultra, on March 27. The models may share specs with Xiaomi's Redmi K80 series and feature Snapdragon 8 chipsets, high RAM, and advanced camera systems. The standard F7 might debut in India with a special edition.

Poco is reportedly gearing up to unveil its much-anticipated F7 series in select global markets later this month. According to tipster TechXpert (@TX_Tech_Xpert), the company is set to hold a launch event on 27 March, where it is expected to introduce the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra models. Another well-known tipster, Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), has also corroborated this claim.

The upcoming models are believed to share specifications with Xiaomi’s Redmi K80 and K80 Pro, which debuted in China in November 2024. However, reports suggest that these high-end variants may not arrive in India anytime soon.

Poco F7 Pro & Ultra: Expected specifications The Poco F7 Pro is anticipated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The handset will likely operate on Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0 and offer NFC connectivity. It is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a QHD+ (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone could house a 50MP dual rear camera system and a 5,830mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Poco F7 Ultra, which was recently spotted on the Geekbench AI platform with the model number Xiaomi 24122RKC7G, is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The device is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and run on Android 15 with the HyperOS 2.0 skin. Camera-wise, it may sport a 50MP triple rear setup, including a telephoto lens. Powering the handset could be a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Poco F7 base model & Indian launch Unlike its premium counterparts, the standard Poco F7 may be introduced in India alongside a “special edition" variant. This model is rumoured to share similarities with the Redmi Turbo 4. Additionally, a global version of the Poco F7, bearing the model number 25053PC47G, was recently listed on the European Economic Community (EEC) database, hinting at an imminent launch in select European markets.