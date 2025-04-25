Poco F7 tipped to launch globally by end of May, Indian debut likely: What to expect

The Poco F7 smartphone is expected to be launched globally by the end of May, with speculation about an Indian release shortly thereafter. Recent leaks and a BIS listing indicate that the launch may be approaching.

Updated25 Apr 2025, 04:33 PM IST
Poco appears to be gearing up for the global launch of its next-generation smartphone, the Poco F7. Fresh leaks suggest that the handset could make its international debut by the end of May, with the Indian launch potentially taking place shortly thereafter.(Poco)

Poco appears to be gearing up for the global launch of its next-generation smartphone, the Poco F7. Fresh leaks suggest that the handset could make its international debut by the end of May, with the Indian launch potentially taking place shortly thereafter. While the company has not yet made any official announcement, recent developments hint at an imminent release.

Everything to expect on Poco F7

According to a post shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on X, the Poco F7 is expected to roll out in select global markets in the coming weeks. However, it remains unclear whether this launch window includes the Indian market.

Adding fuel to the speculation, a Poco device bearing the model number25053PC47I was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, further indicating that the Indian launch might not be far off.

Poco F7 Pro & F7 Ultra launching soon? What to expect

The standard Poco F7 is anticipated to arrive alongside the Poco F7 Ultra in India. Poco India’s Country Head, Himanshu Tandon, had earlier teased the launch of the F7 Ultra, although no firm date has been revealed. It is worth noting that the Poco F7 Pro, which debuted globally alongside the Ultra variant, is not expected to be introduced in India, according to recent industry reports.

Speculation around the Poco F7’s specifications suggests it may be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, a handset previously launched in China. If that is the case, the Poco F7 could feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a robust 7,550mAh battery, and support for 22.5W reverse fast charging. The smartphone is also likely to sport a 6.83-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and come equipped with a dual-loop “3D ice cooling” system for enhanced thermal performance.

With increasing chatter and leaks surfacing online, the official unveiling of the Poco F7 seems imminent.

 
Poco F7 tipped to launch globally by end of May, Indian debut likely: What to expect
First Published:25 Apr 2025, 04:33 PM IST
