Poco India has launched the new Poco F3 GT which comes with various gaming features. The phone comes with dedicated shoulder triggers, high touch sampling rate, a high refresh rate and an AMOLED display. This will be the fourth Poco device to be sold in India . The device is a re-branded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition device that was launched in China in April this year.

Price and Availability

The Poco F3 GT has been priced at ₹26,999 for the variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be sold at ₹28,999. The top variant will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and is priced at ₹30,999.

Interestingly, Poco has introduced a new pricing method under which interested buyers can purchase the device at a lower price initially. In the first week of sale from 26 July - 2 August 11:59 AM, all three variants will be available with a discount of ₹1,000. In the second week starting from 2 August 12 PM to 9 August 11:59 AM, the three variants of the device will be available with a discount of ₹500. From 9 August 12 PM onward, the device will be sold at the original prices, mentioned above.

Pre-orders will start on 24 July at 12 PM and sales will begin from 26 July at 12 PM. The device will be available from Flipkart. The device will be available in two colours Predator Black, Gunmetal Silver.

Features

The phone comes with numerous features that focus on the gaming audience. The phone gets Maglev Triggers and GT Switches. Maglev Triggers use magnetism to pop up the buttons above the body of the device to give better tactical feedback. The phone is built with aircraft-grade aluminium for the chassis.

The display on the Poco F3 GT is a 6.67-inch Tubro AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display gets a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. The new Poco F3 GT comes with dual speakers that provide Dolby Atmos sound. The phone has a total of three mics for gamers to have a better experience while holding the device in landscape mode.

The Poco F3 GT is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 chipset which is also featured in the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The processor is built on 6nm architecture. The phone gets a vapour chamber with White Graphene heat sync to dissipate heat while gaming sessions.

In terms of optics, the new Poco F3 GT comes with a triple-lens camera. The primary lens of the phone is a 64MP unit.

In terms of battery, the device comes with a 5065mAh battery. The charging brick and cable in the box provide 67W charging. The cable is L-shaped to help hold the device while it is being charged. The company claims that the charger can provide a 1-day in 15 minutes of charge.

