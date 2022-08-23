Poco M5 could launch in India soon: Check expected price, specs

Expected price of Poco M5 in India

Reportedly, this smartphone from Poco is expected to come at a price of ₹15,000 in India, according to a report by 91Mobiles. This price range is provided for the base model and higher variants could be more expensive, adds the report. The handset from Poco is said to be launched in September but the Chinese smartphone brand is yet to reveal the official launch date and specifications of the phone.