Poco M5 could launch in India soon: Check expected price, specs

Reportedly, Poco M5 is expected to be a 4G smartphone and might have a 5G variant as well in near future. Moreover, the handset is believed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with at least 6G of RAM and might pack a 5,000mAh battery backup.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Poco, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch its Poco M5 in India by next month, according to a report. The report provides details on expected price and specification of the phone along with its launch date.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Poco, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch its Poco M5 in India by next month, according to a report. The report provides details on expected price and specification of the phone along with its launch date.
Reportedly, Poco M5 is expected to be a 4G smartphone and might have a 5G variant as well in near future. Moreover, the handset is believed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with at least 6G of RAM and might pack a 5,000mAh battery backup.
Reportedly, Poco M5 is expected to be a 4G smartphone and might have a 5G variant as well in near future. Moreover, the handset is believed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with at least 6G of RAM and might pack a 5,000mAh battery backup.
Expected price of Poco M5 in India
Reportedly, this smartphone from Poco is expected to come at a price of ₹15,000 in India, according to a report by 91Mobiles. This price range is provided for the base model and higher variants could be more expensive, adds the report. The handset from Poco is said to be launched in September but the Chinese smartphone brand is yet to reveal the official launch date and specifications of the phone.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Expected price of Poco M5 in India
Reportedly, this smartphone from Poco is expected to come at a price of ₹15,000 in India, according to a report by 91Mobiles. This price range is provided for the base model and higher variants could be more expensive, adds the report. The handset from Poco is said to be launched in September but the Chinese smartphone brand is yet to reveal the official launch date and specifications of the phone.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Expected specifications of Poco M5
According to the reports, Poco M5 could run on Android 12 out of the box and might sport a 6.58-inch LCD display with the full-HD+ resolution. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with at least 6G of RAM and might pack a 5,000mAh battery backup with at least 33W fast charging, as per the report. Moreover, the Chinese smartphone brand could bring another variant of Poco M5 which will be 5G.
Expected specifications of Poco M5
According to the reports, Poco M5 could run on Android 12 out of the box and might sport a 6.58-inch LCD display with the full-HD+ resolution. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with at least 6G of RAM and might pack a 5,000mAh battery backup with at least 33W fast charging, as per the report. Moreover, the Chinese smartphone brand could bring another variant of Poco M5 which will be 5G.
The report suggests that this handset will likely retain its “chick-leather-like" back design. It might house a side mounted fingerprint scanner for security. For connectivity, it is expected to get Bluetooth v5 and dual band WiFi support.
The report suggests that this handset will likely retain its “chick-leather-like" back design. It might house a side mounted fingerprint scanner for security. For connectivity, it is expected to get Bluetooth v5 and dual band WiFi support.
To recall, Poco has expanded its 5G smartphone lineup with the global launch of Poco M4 5G earlier this year. This phone in the M-series uses MediaTek Dimensity 700, 90Hz FHD+ display with a 5,000mAh battery and 50MP dual rear camera support.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To recall, Poco has expanded its 5G smartphone lineup with the global launch of Poco M4 5G earlier this year. This phone in the M-series uses MediaTek Dimensity 700, 90Hz FHD+ display with a 5,000mAh battery and 50MP dual rear camera support.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Poco M4 5G is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and up to 2GB Turbo RAM. The M4 5G is supported by two Arm Cortex-A76 cores with a clock speed of 2.2GHz along with a Arm Mali-G57 MC2 graphics card. It comes with UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4X.
Poco M4 5G is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and up to 2GB Turbo RAM. The M4 5G is supported by two Arm Cortex-A76 cores with a clock speed of 2.2GHz along with a Arm Mali-G57 MC2 graphics card. It comes with UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4X.