Poco M5 launch on September 5, Flipkart web page reveals processor2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 08:37 AM IST
- Flipkart page of Poco M5 also shares images of the upcoming handset which shows a triple camera system at the back.
Listen to this article
Poco M5 will make its global debut on September 5. The company has announced via a Twitter post. “Introducing a phone so Loco, it can only be a POCO! Join us for the Global launch of the #POCOM5, a device truly #BuiltToOutperform all your expectations. Save the date, arriving on 5th September at 5:30 PM," Poco India tweet reads.