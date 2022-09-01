Poco M5 will make its global debut on September 5. The company has announced via a Twitter post. “Introducing a phone so Loco, it can only be a POCO! Join us for the Global launch of the #POCOM5, a device truly #BuiltToOutperform all your expectations. Save the date, arriving on 5th September at 5:30 PM," Poco India tweet reads.

The event will be held virtually. It is likely to be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel. Launch event of Poco M5 will start at 5:30pm.

Ahead of the launch, e-commerce site Flipkart has made a web page of the phone, revealing its processor. As per the Flipkart page, the smartphone will come powered by MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor. The page also shares images of the upcoming handset which shows a triple camera system at the back. One can see a Black strip running across the rear panel from left to right. The letters ‘Poco’ are engraved on the patch alongside the camera module.

The brand is yet to reveal details and price of the smartphone. According to rumours, Poco M5 may be priced under ₹15,000. The smartphone is said to come with a leatherette design. It will be offered in two colour variants.

Poco M5 is likely to be a 4G device which is said to run on Android 12 operating system. The handset is rumoured to come with a 6.58-inch LCD display featuring FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is said to house a 5,000mAh battery. It may offer 33watt fast charging support.

Earlier this year, Poco introduced the Poco F4 5G phone in India. Coming with a starting price of ₹27,999, the smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and has a 4,500mAh battery. The handset is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ resolution and packs up to 12GB of RAM. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 20MP camera at the front.