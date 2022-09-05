Poco M5 launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

The Poco M5 comes in three color options which are POCO Yellow, Icy Blue and Power Black. This smartphone comes at a price of ₹12,499 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage costs ₹14,499.
Poco has launched its Poco M5 in India today. This smartphone comes with FHD+ screen with support for 90Hz refresh rate and it is powered by a MediaTek SoC. Moreover, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It features a 50MP primary camera sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
Price of Poco M5 in India
The Poco M5 comes in three color options which are POCO Yellow, Icy Blue and Power Black. This smartphone comes at a price of ₹12,499 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage costs ₹14,499. Additionally, the Chinese smartphone brand is offering ₹1500 off as part of its BBD Sale Discount only for ICICI and Axis Bank card holders.
Specification of Poco M5
This latest smartphone from Poco features a 6.58-inches of FHD+ display with support for up to 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
Additionally, this smartphone comes with Widevine L1 certification which means that users will be able to consume content in 1080p resolution on Netflix. Under the hood, this handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. Interestingly, the device also comes with a virtual RAM feature that can add up to 2GB RAM by borrowing the same from internal storage of the phone.
For optics, the handset houses a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. It also includes a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter camera. For selfies, the smartphone packs an 8MP front facing camera.
Talking about the battery, Poco M5 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supported by a 18W fast charging. For security, this handset features a side mounted fingerprint sensor.
Meanwhile, Poco C50 has been reportedly spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 220733SPI. The listing is believed to be for the Indian market as per the rumors. This smartphone could be a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+ and believed to house a different camera setup.
