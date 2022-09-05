Poco M5 launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

Additionally, this smartphone comes with Widevine L1 certification which means that users will be able to consume content in 1080p resolution on Netflix. Under the hood, this handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. Interestingly, the device also comes with a virtual RAM feature that can add up to 2GB RAM by borrowing the same from internal storage of the phone.