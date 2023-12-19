Poco M6 5G teased to debut in India on December 22: Here's what to expect
Xiaomi's sub-brand, Poco, is gearing up to unveil the Poco M6 5G in India this week, as announced through its social media channels. The smartphone's design has been revealed in a poster, showcasing a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a water drop-style display notch at the front.