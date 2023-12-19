comScore
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Poco M6 5G teased to debut in India on December 22: Here's what to expect
Poco M6 5G teased to debut in India on December 22: Here's what to expect

 Livemint

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco is set to launch the Poco M6 5G in India on December 22, featuring a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a water drop-style display notch.

Flipkart has established a specialized webpage to offer a preview of the Poco M6 5G's design before its official launch. (POCO)Premium
Flipkart has established a specialized webpage to offer a preview of the Poco M6 5G's design before its official launch. (POCO)

Xiaomi's sub-brand, Poco, is gearing up to unveil the Poco M6 5G in India this week, as announced through its social media channels. The smartphone's design has been revealed in a poster, showcasing a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a water drop-style display notch at the front.

Poco has revealed that the Poco M6 5G is scheduled to be launched on December 22, as announced on its official X (previously Twitter) account. The unveiling is set for 12:00pm IST. According to the teaser released by the company, the phone is expected to feature a display with a waterdrop-style notch. The teaser also highlights the presence of an AI-powered dual rear camera system, including a 50MP primary sensor.

Simultaneously, Flipkart has established a specialized webpage to offer a preview of the Poco M6 5G's design before its official launch. The e-commerce platform states that the smartphone will be offered in black and silver color variants.

As per Gadgets 360, the upcoming Poco M6 5G is set to follow the Poco M5, which made its debut in September of the previous year. There are speculations that it could be a rebranded edition of the Redmi 13C 5G. The Redmi 13C 5G, introduced in India earlier this month, is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

The Redmi 13C 5G boasts a 6.74-inch LCD display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. Running on MediaTek's Dimensity 6100+ SoC, it is coupled with a maximum of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device is furnished with a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP primary camera and a depth sensor. For selfies, it incorporates a 5MP front camera. With a 5,000mAh battery onboard, the phone supports 18W charging.

 

Published: 19 Dec 2023, 06:27 PM IST
