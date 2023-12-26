Poco M6 5G with Dimensity 6100+ SoC goes on sale today. Is it the most affordable 5G smartphone in India?
Poco M6 comes with Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, 6.74-inch display, up to 8GB RAM, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. Poco M6 is priced at ₹10,499 onwards and customers can avail a discount of ₹1,000 with ICICI Bank cards.
Poco M6 5G will go on sale in India at 12 noon today and can be purchased via Flipkart. The Chinese smartphone maker has positioned Poco M6 5G as the ‘most affordable 5G phone ever’, in an attempt to make further inroads in the budget smartphone segment.
