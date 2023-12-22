Poco M6 5G with Dimensity 6100+ SoC launched in India. Check price, specs, launch offers and more
Poco M6 5G is the latest addition to the budget 5G smartphone segment, offering affordability and competitive specifications. The Poco M6 is launched at ₹10,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹11,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹13,499 for the 8GB RAM/256 storage variant.
The competition in the budget 5G smartphone segment is about to get tougher with the arrival of the Poco M6 5G. Recently, brands like Realme, Lava and even Poco's sister company Redmi have been in a rush to launch 5G phones in the ₹15,000 phone segment. Poco is marketing the smartphone as the 'most affordable 5G phone ever'.