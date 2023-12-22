The competition in the budget 5G smartphone segment is about to get tougher with the arrival of the Poco M6 5G . Recently, brands like Realme , Lava and even Poco's sister company Redmi have been in a rush to launch 5G phones in the ₹15,000 phone segment. Poco is marketing the smartphone as the 'most affordable 5G phone ever'.

Poco M6 specifications:

The Poco M6 is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, which is said to have a score of 4,28,000 on the Antutu benchmark, and has a 6.74-inch display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is also said to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, but the company hasn't revealed the exact version used for the budget device.

The Poco M6 comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage and will be available in two colour options: Orion Blue and Galactic Black. The budget smartphone also comes with support for 8GB of virtual RAM, which the company is calling 'Turbo RAM'.

In terms of optics, the Poco M6 comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor on the side and a waterdrop design on the front.

The Poco M6 5G is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which can be quickly recharged using an 18W fast charger. However, only a 10W charger is included with the Poco M6 and customers will need to purchase the 18W charger separately.

Poco M6 5G price in India:

The Poco M6 is priced at ₹10,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹11,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹13,499 for the 8GB RAM/256 storage variant. Customers can also avail a discount of ₹1,000 with ICICI Bank cards.

