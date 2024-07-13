Poco M6 Plus 5G price and specs leaked ahead of imminent India launch: Display, chipset, camera details and more
Upcoming Poco M6 Plus 5G may have a 6.79-inch display, 108MP primary camera, 5,030 mAh battery, IP53 rating, and expected price of ₹13,999 for 6GB RAM variant and ₹14,999 for 8GB RAM variant with a possible ₹1,000 bank offer.
Poco is likely to soon unveil the latest iteration in its budget focused M series, with the upcoming Poco M6 Plus 5G. The smartphone has recently been spotted on various benchmarks including Geekbench of Bureau of Indian standards (BIS). However, ahead of imminent launch of the smartphone, a new leak has revealed much of the specifications of the device along with its expected price and bank offers.