Poco is likely to soon unveil the latest iteration in its budget focused M series, with the upcoming Poco M6 Plus 5G. The smartphone has recently been spotted on various benchmarks including Geekbench of Bureau of Indian standards (BIS). However, ahead of imminent launch of the smartphone, a new leak has revealed much of the specifications of the device along with its expected price and bank offers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco M6 Plus specifications (expected): As per tipster, Sudhanshu Ambhore on X (formerly Twitter), Poco M6 Plus 5G is likely to feature a 6.79 inch full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For optics, it could get a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary shoooter. There could also be a 13MP shooter to the front for taking selfies and video calls.

It could come with a 5,030 mAh battery with support for 33W of fast charging. The M6 Plus may feature an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, UFS 2.2 storage and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The upcoming Poco phone could run on HyperOS based on Android 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an earlier Geekbench listing spotted by MySmartPrice, the smartphone could come with the model number 24066PC95I. It may come with a single core score of 967 points and a multi-core score of 2,281 points on Geekbench.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Price: The Poco M6 Plus 5G could be priced at ₹13,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹14,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Moreover, there is also likely to be a ₹1,000 bank offer which could reduce the price further. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

