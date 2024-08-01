Poco M6 Plus 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chip launched in India, starts at effective price of ₹11,999
Poco M6 Plus is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Edition chipset and features a 5,030mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging.
Poco has launched its latest smartphone in the budget-focused M series, the Poco M6 Plus, at an effective starting price of ₹11,999. The latest Poco phone comes with a 120Hz LCD display, 33W fast charging, 108MP rear camera and a 5030mAh battery.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message