Poco has launched its latest smartphone in the budget-focused M series, the Poco M6 Plus, at an effective starting price of ₹11,999. The latest Poco phone comes with a 120Hz LCD display, 33W fast charging, 108MP rear camera and a 5030mAh battery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco M6 Plus price: Poco M6 Plus will be available at an effective price of ₹11,999 and ₹13,499 for the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants respectively during the first sale. This includes a ₹1,000 discount on making the purchase using SBI, HDFC and ICICI bank cards and an additional ₹5,000 coupon for the 6GB RAM version.

Poco M6 Plus specifications: Poco M6 Plus features 6.79 inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on front. The display has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 550 nits in high brightness mode (typical brightness of 450 nits).

It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset and is paired with Adreno A613 GPU for handling all the graphics intensive tasks. It comes in two storage variants: 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM/128GB storage.

The phone comes with 5,030mAh battery that can be fast charged via the 33W charger provided inside the box. M6 Plus is also the cheapest phone from the company to run on latest HyperOS based on Android 14. Poco has promised 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

On the camera front, there is a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor and a 2MP Macro sensor to the back. There is also a 13MP shooter on the front for handling selfies and video calls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from the usual sensors, M6 Plus also gets and IR blaster and has received IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

