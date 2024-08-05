Poco M6 Plus 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chip goes on sale in India: Price, launch offers, specs and more
Poco M6 Plus 5G powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip and featuring 5,030 mAh battery is now available to buy in India for an effective price of ₹11,999.
Poco's recently launched budget phone, the Poco M6 Plus 5G, went on sale in India today with an effective starting price of ₹11,999 (including bank offers). Notably, this is the first phone in Poco's M series to run on Xiaomi's HyperOS and is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor.