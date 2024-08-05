Explore
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Poco M6 Plus 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chip goes on sale in India: Price, launch offers, specs and more
Poco M6 Plus 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chip goes on sale in India: Price, launch offers, specs and more

Livemint

Poco M6 Plus 5G powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip and featuring 5,030 mAh battery is now available to buy in India for an effective price of ₹11,999.

Poco M6 Plus 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset.Premium
Poco M6 Plus 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset.

Poco's recently launched budget phone, the Poco M6 Plus 5G, went on sale in India today with an effective starting price of 11,999 (including bank offers). Notably, this is the first phone in Poco's M series to run on Xiaomi's HyperOS and is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor.

Also Read | iPhone 16 said to launch in September, Apple Intelligence roll out delayed to October: Report

Poco M6 Plus price in India: 

Poco M6 Plus is listed at a price of 13,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 14,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, Poco is providing a 1,000 instant discount on making the payment SBI, HDFC and ICICI bank cards and an additional 500 coupon on the vanilla variant, taking the effective price of 6GB model to 11,999 and 8GB model to RS 13,499.

Poco M6 Plus specifications: 

Poco M6 Plus features a 6.79-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. The display has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 550 nits in high brightness mode (typical brightness of 450 nits).

It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset and paired with the Adreno A613 GPU to handle all graphics-intensive tasks. It comes in two storage options: 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

The phone comes with a 5,030mAh battery, which can be fast-charged using the 33W charger included in the box. It runs HyperOS based on Android 14 and Poco has promised 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

On the camera front, there is a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor and a 2MP macro sensor on the back. There is also a 13MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Apart from the usual sensors, the M6 Plus also gets an IR blaster and has received an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

 

Published: 05 Aug 2024, 02:48 PM IST
