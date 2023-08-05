comScore
Poco M6 Pro 5G debuts in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. Check price, features and more

 1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Poco M6 Pro 5G launched in India with a 6.79-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, and a 50MP AI camera starting at Rs. 10,999.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G will be available in India starting August 9th at 12PM IST, exclusively on Flipkart. (Poco)Premium
The Poco M6 Pro 5G will be available in India starting August 9th at 12PM IST, exclusively on Flipkart. (Poco)

Poco, Xiaomi's sub-brand, launched its Poco M6 Pro 5G exclusively on Flipkart on August 9th, offers a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14, and guarantees two major OS updates. The dual-camera system includes a 50MP AI sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging. IP53 protection and side-mounted fingerprint scanning enhance its features.

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Price 

The Poco M6 Pro 5G will be available in India starting August 9th at 12PM IST, exclusively on Flipkart. Poco is providing two options for storage and RAM: the base version, which offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, is priced at 10,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999.

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Specifications and features

Pocohas introduced the Poco M6 Pro 5G, featuring a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. Out-of-the-box, it runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and comes with a commitment for 2 major OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 50-megapixel AI sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera housed within a hole punch cut-out at the top-center of the display, serving for selfies and video calls.

This budget smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery, complemented by 18W fast charging capabilities through a USB Type-C cable. Moroever, the device from Poco boasts IP53 dust and splash resistance. Additionally, the smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 05:03 PM IST
