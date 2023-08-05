Poco, Xiaomi's sub-brand, launched its Poco M6 Pro 5G exclusively on Flipkart on August 9th, offers a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14, and guarantees two major OS updates. The dual-camera system includes a 50MP AI sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging. IP53 protection and side-mounted fingerprint scanning enhance its features.

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Price

The Poco M6 Pro 5G will be available in India starting August 9th at 12PM IST, exclusively on Flipkart. Poco is providing two options for storage and RAM: the base version, which offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, is priced at ₹10,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999.

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Specifications and features

Pocohas introduced the Poco M6 Pro 5G, featuring a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. Out-of-the-box, it runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and comes with a commitment for 2 major OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 50-megapixel AI sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera housed within a hole punch cut-out at the top-center of the display, serving for selfies and video calls.

This budget smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery, complemented by 18W fast charging capabilities through a USB Type-C cable. Moroever, the device from Poco boasts IP53 dust and splash resistance. Additionally, the smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.