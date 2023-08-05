Poco M6 Pro 5G debuts in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. Check price, features and more1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Poco M6 Pro 5G launched in India with a 6.79-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, and a 50MP AI camera starting at Rs. 10,999.
Poco, Xiaomi's sub-brand, launched its Poco M6 Pro 5G exclusively on Flipkart on August 9th, offers a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14, and guarantees two major OS updates. The dual-camera system includes a 50MP AI sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging. IP53 protection and side-mounted fingerprint scanning enhance its features.