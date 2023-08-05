Poco M6 Pro 5G: Price

The Poco M6 Pro 5G will be available in India starting August 9th at 12PM IST, exclusively on Flipkart. Poco is providing two options for storage and RAM: the base version, which offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, is priced at ₹10,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999.