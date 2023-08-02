Smartphone brand Poco has announced to launch its latest M series phone in India on August 5. The company will unveil the Poco M6 Pro 5G phone at 12pm on August 5. The smartphone will be available in the country via Flipkart .

The e-tailer has also created a product page of Poco M6 Pro 5G.

“Unleash the Speedverse with the #POCOM6PRO5G that takes you Beyond Limits, experience the next level of speed and performance. Launching on 5th August at 12pm on Flipkart," reads a tweet by Poco India.

From the images shared by the company, the camera arrangement on the phone appears similar to that of the Redmi 12 5G, recently released in India. It is likely that the Poco M6 Pro 5G might share comparable specifications, including a 6.79-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD screen, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP53 ratings for dust and splash resistance, and a 5000mAh battery.

What stands out is the fresh green color option for this model, and there are expectations for more color choices, including the signature Poco Yellow color. Anticipated configurations include up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, with the likelihood of more budget-friendly variants as well.

Poco recently launched its first wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed Poco Pods, the earbuds are priced at ₹2,999. Poco Pods will have a battery life of 30 hours with the charging case. The device comes equipped with the standard SBC Bluetooth codec for Android users. Apple iPhone users, on the other hand, can connect the earbuds via Bluetooth.

Poco Pods is said to have a wireless range of 10 meters. On the charging front, the earbuds are said to take up to 1.5 hours to charge fully. It is not known yet whether the case has a USB-C port or a micro USB port.