Poco M6 Pro 5G phone to launch in India on August 5: What to expect1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Poco is set to launch the Poco M6 Pro 5G smartphone in India on August 5, which will be available on Flipkart. The phone is expected to have a 6.79-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD screen and a 5000mAh battery.
Smartphone brand Poco has announced to launch its latest M series phone in India on August 5. The company will unveil the Poco M6 Pro 5G phone at 12pm on August 5. The smartphone will be available in the country via Flipkart.
