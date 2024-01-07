Poco M6 Pro set to debut in India on Jan 11. Expected price, specs and all you need to know
Poco M6 Pro 4G smartphone will be launched on January 11 alongside Poco X6 5G series, powered by Helio G99-Ultra chipset. Poco M6 Pro 4G may feature a 6.67-inch FullHD+ POLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, and a 16MP front camera.
Poco has already confirmed that its budget Poco M6 Pro 4G smartphone will be launched at an event on January 11, alongside the Poco X6 5G series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also confirmed that the Poco M6 Pro will be powered by the Helio G99-Ultra chipset. Notably, the Poco M6 Pro 5G version was launched in India in August last year with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.