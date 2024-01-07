Poco has already confirmed that its budget Poco M6 Pro 4G smartphone will be launched at an event on January 11, alongside the Poco X6 5G series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also confirmed that the Poco M6 Pro will be powered by the Helio G99-Ultra chipset. Notably, the Poco M6 Pro 5G version was launched in India in August last year with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

The Poco M6 4G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G and could be available in black, blue and purple colour variants.

Also Read: Poco X6 Pro price and specs leaked online ahead of January 11 launch

Poco M6 Pro 4G expected specs:

Earlier this week, renders of the Poco M6 Pro 4G were spotted via a listing on the Amazon UAE website. The listing revealed that the smartphone could sport a 6.67-inch FullHD+ POLED panel paired with a 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned above, the Poco M6 Pro will be powered by the Helio G99 Ultra chipset and will have up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Poco M6 Pro 4G could feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). There could also be a 16MP front-facing camera for all your selfie and video calling needs. The phone could come with a 5,000mAh battery and could be accompanied by a 67W charger for fast charging.

The listing also revealed that the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant of the Poco M6 4G was priced at AED 899, which suggests the price tag of around ₹20,000 for the smartphone in India.

Interestingly, the Poco M6 Pro 5G starts at ₹10,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and goes up to ₹13,499 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!