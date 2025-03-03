Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
POCO launched its latest budget smartphone, the POCO M7 5G, in India on Monday. The device features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and is priced at ₹9,999 for the base variant.
The POCO M7 5G sports a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with 6GB RAM (expandable via 6GB Turbo RAM) and an additional 8GB RAM variant. A 5160mAh battery supports the device, with 18W fast charging and a 33W charger included in the box.
For photography, the handset is equipped with a 50MP Sony sensor as the primary camera. The company claims improved low-light photography with this setup.
The POCO M7 5G is available in two storage configurations: 6GB+128GB priced at ₹9,999 and 8GB+128GB at ₹10,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting 7th March at 12 noon exclusively on Flipkart, with special launch-day pricing applicable only for the first day of sale.
Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (3a) series is set to launch on 4 March, likely featuring the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. Leaked renders reveal black-and-white variants with a transparent back and Glyph lighting. Both models could share a similar design but differ in camera placement. The standard Phone (3a) is expected to feature a pill-shaped module with a triple-camera setup, while the Pro variant could feature a circular module with an asymmetrical arrangement, including a periscope telephoto lens.
Both smartphones are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The Phone (3a) may offer 8GB or 12GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage, while the Pro model is likely to come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. They are expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.77-inch 120Hz display, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4. The Pro version’s enhanced camera setup differentiates it from the standard model.
