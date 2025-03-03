POCO launched its latest budget smartphone, the POCO M7 5G, in India on Monday. The device features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and is priced at ₹9,999 for the base variant.

Specifications and Features The POCO M7 5G sports a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with 6GB RAM (expandable via 6GB Turbo RAM) and an additional 8GB RAM variant. A 5160mAh battery supports the device, with 18W fast charging and a 33W charger included in the box.

For photography, the handset is equipped with a 50MP Sony sensor as the primary camera. The company claims improved low-light photography with this setup.

Pricing and Availability The POCO M7 5G is available in two storage configurations: 6GB+128GB priced at ₹9,999 and 8GB+128GB at ₹10,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting 7th March at 12 noon exclusively on Flipkart, with special launch-day pricing applicable only for the first day of sale.

