Poco has confirmed that it is launching its latest budget smartphone, M7 5G, in India on 3 March. The Xiaomi sub-brand also stated that M7 will be powered by a Snapdragon processor and feature up to 12GB of RAM (6GB normal RAM and 6GB expandable storage).

Poco M7 5G launch date: Poco M7 5G is set to launch in India on 3 March at 12PM. If past track record is anything to go by, the phone launch should be available to watch on Poco's YouTube channel. The new budget Poco device is confirmed to be available on Flipkart after launch.

Poco M7 5G: What to expect? Poco M7 5G has been confirmed to be priced under ₹10,000 in India. The phone will feature a 6.88 inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness.

The new budget phone from Poco will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The same device was earlier spotted on Google Play console with the model number 24108PCE2I and is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 14C which was launched last month.