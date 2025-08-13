POCO M7 Plus 5G launched in India with 7000mAh battery: Price, specifications and features

POCO has launched its latest addition to the affordable smartphone market, the POCO M7 Plus 5G, which features a 7000mAh silicon carbon battery and a 6.9-inch Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is positioned as a budget-friendly option priced sub- ₹15,000 price point.

POCO M7 Plus 5G: Pricing in India The POCO M7 Plus 5G will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting 19 August at 12 noon. The introductory price is set at ₹12,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and ₹13,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Launch promotions include an instant ₹1,000 discount for users paying with HDFC, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards, as well as an exchange bonus of up to ₹1,000 for eligible devices. These offers are valid for a limited period.

POCO M7 Plus 5G: Specifications and features The POCO M7 Plus 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and offers up to 16GB of Turbo RAM, providing sufficient capacity for multitasking and high-performance applications. Its 144Hz adaptive refresh rate is designed to enhance visual fluidity.

A key feature of the M7 Plus 5G is its 7000mAh battery, which the company claims is engineered for up to 1,600 charge cycles and retains up to 80 per cent of its original capacity even after four years of use. The smartphone also supports 18W reverse charging, allowing it to act as a power bank for other devices.

The handset runs on a platform offering two operating system upgrades and four years of security updates. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, providing protection against light exposure to the elements. The exterior of the phone features a grid-style design with a matte finish, while photography needs are served by a 50MP AI rear camera.

