Poco M8 5G to launch in India on 8 January: Expected price, specifications and more

Poco has confirmed that its latest smartphone in India, the Poco M8 5G, will be launching in the country on 8 January, 2026. The company also shared that its upcoming device will feature a thickness of 7.35mm and weigh just 178 grams.

The device will be debuting at 12 PM and the Flipkart microsite has already gone live, confirming that the Poco M8 5G will be available on the e-commerce platform post launch. The company has not shared any details about another model launching on the same date, but rumours about a Poco M8 Pro 5G have been rife for a few days.

Advertisement

The design teased by the company shows a squiricle camera module, not very dissimilar to the ones seen on other Poco and Xiaomi devices.

Poco M8 5G expected specifications: Poco M8 5G is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 15 5G, which will be debuting in India on 6 January. If this turns out to be true, the phone could come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The phone could run on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset with support for up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It could feature a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Advertisement

Leaks suggest that the Poco M8 5G could feature a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it could pack a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Just like recently launched Xiaomi devices, the Poco M8 5G could run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. There could also be support for an optical fingerprint scanner and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

As for pricing, the Poco M7 launched in India at a starting price of ₹9,999. However, its successor could potentially be priced above ₹15,000, given that the Redmi Note 15 5G has been tipped to come in around the ₹20,000 mark in India.

Advertisement

Poco M8 Pro 5G leaked specifications: As per tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Poco M8 Pro 5G could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor.

The tipster also claims that the Poco M8 Pro 5G could feature a 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Advertisement