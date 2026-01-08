Poco M8 5G with 6.77 inch AMOLED display, 5,520mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Poco has launched its Poco M8 5G in India with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and HyperOS 2. The phone will take on the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 5 and Realme P3 Pro in the sub- ₹25,000 price bracket.
While the Poco M8 5G is essentially a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi Note 15 5G, but it comes with a slighlty lower price point.
Poco M8 is priced at ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage mode and ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB variant.
As part of the launch offers, Poco is offering a Rs. 2000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards or an additional ₹2,000 exchange bonus. The company is also ofering ₹1,000 additional discount during first 12 ours of the device going on sale.
It will be available to buy from Flipkart starting from 13th January.
Poco M8 5G features a 6.77 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2392x1080 pixels. The panel supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and boasts a massive peak brightness of 3,200 nits. It also features 3840Hz PWM dimming and Triple TÜV Rheinland eye protection certification.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 with coupled with an Adreno GPU. It features LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. On the software end, the device runs on HyperOS 2 and comes with a promise of 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security updates.
For optics, the M8 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Light Fusion 400 primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. It supports 4K video recording and slow motion. On the front, it houses a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls.
The phone comes with a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging (charger included in the box) and 18W reverse charging.
It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers with 300% volume boost, and IP65/IP66 dust and water resistance. The device measures just 7.35mm in thickness and weighs 178g.
