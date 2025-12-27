Poco M8 confirmed to launch in India soon: Processor, display, battery and everything expected

POCO is planning to add a new member to its budget-focused M-series lineup with the introduction of the Poco M8 5G in India. The Xiaomi sub-brand has begun teasing the upcoming device with the ‘Designed to Slay’ campaign around it.

A Flipkart microsite for the Poco M8 5G has also gone live, suggesting that the phone will be available on the e-commerce platform for purchase. Poco has also shared a video of the new phone but did not give a confirmed timeline for the device, ending the video with the ‘coming soon’ message.

In the teaser video, the Poco M8 5G can be seen with a dual-tone finish that we have seen on many Poco devices in the past, including the Poco X7 lineup. The phone can also be seen with a squarish camera module and rounded edges, again something that we have seen from Poco devices before. The design also feels similar to the Redmi Note 15, which is set to make its debut in India next month.

Other than this, the brand has not shared many official details about the Poco M8 5G. However, Poco has been known to rebrand popular Xiaomi devices and bring them as Poco devices in India, which could also be the case with the Poco M8 5G.

Previous leaks of the Poco M8 5G have revealed that the phone could come in three colour variants in India and feature a dual camera setup. The device is said to come with a 6.77-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device could come with a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It could also pack an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning that the M8 5G may be able to withstand splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion under water.

There is no clarity yet on the launch date for the Poco M8 5G, but with the phone being teased late this month, it is likely that it may debut in mid-January or early February.

Poco M8 Pro 5G leaked specifications: Meanwhile, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared some specifications of the Poco M8 Pro 5G. The tipster suggests that the upcoming Poco device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor.

The tipster also claims that the Poco M8 Pro 5G could feature a 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

On the optics front, the phone is said to come with a 50MP primary shooter along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. It could pack a 32MP selfie shooter on the front.

The device is said to run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. It could also come with support for IP68 water and dust resistance, an optical fingerprint scanner, an IR blaster, and Bluetooth version 5.4.