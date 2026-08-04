POCO M8 Power launched in India: Price, specifications and launch offers

POCO has launched its latest mid-range challenger in India, the POCO M8 Power. The new device comes with an AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, an 8,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging.
Here's everything you need to know about the new POCO device.
The POCO M8 Power has been launched at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. As part of the launch offers, POCO is offering a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount and a Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount or exchange bonus, taking the effective price to Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively.
The phone will go on sale via Flipkart starting 7th August. The POCO M8 Power will be available in Blaze Orange, Green, and Matte Black.
|Variant
|Launch price
|Effective launch price*
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs. 24,999
|Rs. 21,999
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs. 27,999
|Rs. 24,999
The POCO M8 Power sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The phone also comes with support for the DCI-P3 colour gamut, Sunlight Display, TÜV-certified eye protection and Wet Touch 2.0. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, the POCO M8 Power is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor. The phone also comes with support for up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The POCO M8 Power runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, with a promise of four years of Android updates and six years of security updates.
For optics, the POCO M8 Power features a 50-megapixel primary shooter. On the front, it houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.
The POCO M8 Power packs an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. The phone also comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and an IR blaster.
|Feature
|Details
|Display
|6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness
|Processor
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 (4nm)
|RAM
|Up to 8GB + up to 8GB virtual RAM
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP dual AI camera
|Front camera
|8MP
|Software
|Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3
|Battery
|8,000mAh silicon-carbon
|Charging
|45W wired fast charging, 22.5W reverse wired charging
|Security
|Optical in-display fingerprint sensor
|Connectivity
|5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, IR Blaster
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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