POCO M8 Power launched in India: Price, specifications and launch offers

POCO has launched its latest mid-range challenger in India, the POCO M8 Power. The new device comes with an AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, an 8,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

Here's everything you need to know about the new POCO device.

POCO M8 Power price in India: The POCO M8 Power has been launched at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. As part of the launch offers, POCO is offering a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount and a Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount or exchange bonus, taking the effective price to Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively.

The phone will go on sale via Flipkart starting 7th August. The POCO M8 Power will be available in Blaze Orange, Green, and Matte Black.

Variant Launch price Effective launch price* 6GB + 128GB Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999 8GB + 128GB Rs. 27,999 Rs. 24,999

POCO M8 Power specifications The POCO M8 Power sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The phone also comes with support for the DCI-P3 colour gamut, Sunlight Display, TÜV-certified eye protection and Wet Touch 2.0. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the POCO M8 Power is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor. The phone also comes with support for up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The POCO M8 Power runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, with a promise of four years of Android updates and six years of security updates.

For optics, the POCO M8 Power features a 50-megapixel primary shooter. On the front, it houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The POCO M8 Power packs an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. The phone also comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and an IR blaster.