Poco M8 Power launching in India on 4th August: 8,000mAh battery, AMOLED display confirmed

Poco has announced the launch date for its next mid-range phone in India, the Poco M8 Power. The new device has also been confirmed to be available to buy via Flipkart after its official debut.
The Poco M8 Power will be launched in India on 4 August at 12 noon. The phone has been confirmed to come in an orange colour variant and will pack an 8,000mAh battery, which Poco claims will provide up to three days of power on a single charge.
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The phone will also feature an AMOLED display while packing a 50MP rear camera and an LED flash on the back.
The Poco M8 Power is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 17, which launched in China earlier this year. If that turns out to be true, the Poco M8 Power could feature a 7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to a 2,160Hz instant touch sampling rate.
The phone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor built on a 4nm process, paired with an Adreno 613 GPU. It could feature LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, along with storage expansion via a microSD card slot.
The phone is likely to run HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. As for optics, it could feature a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and LED flash, with support for up to 1080p video recording. On the front, it could sport an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.
The device is likely to pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. It could also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an infrared blaster, IP65 dust and splash resistance, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB Type-C port.
|Feature
|Details
|Display
|7-inch FHD+ (2396 × 1080) OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 (4nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 613
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2, expandable via microSD (hybrid slot)
|Software
|Android 16 with HyperOS 3
|Rear camera
|50MP, f/1.8, LED flash, up to 1080p video recording
|Front camera
|8MP, f/2.0, up to 1080p video recording
|Battery
|8,000mAh
|Charging
|45W fast charging, 22.5W reverse wired charging
|Security
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|Audio
|Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
|Durability
|IP65 dust and splash resistance
|Connectivity
|5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C
|Dimensions
|169.70 × 79.14 × 8.26mm
|Weight
|225g