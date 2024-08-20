Poco Pad 5G key specifications leaked ahead of August 23 India launch: All we know so far
Poco will launch its first tablet, Poco Pad 5G, in India on August 23. It will feature a 12.1-inch display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 10,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Poco has confirmed that it will launch its first ever tablet in India, the Poco Pad 5G, at a launch event on August 23. Ahead of the launch, the Xiaomi sub-brand had revealed many of the key details about the Poco Pad through numerous social media posts, but details about the processor were still awaited. Now, a new leak has surfaced that reveals the device's processor, RAM and Geekbench scores.