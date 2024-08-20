Poco has confirmed that it will launch its first ever tablet in India, the Poco Pad 5G, at a launch event on August 23. Ahead of the launch, the Xiaomi sub-brand had revealed many of the key details about the Poco Pad through numerous social media posts, but details about the processor were still awaited. Now, a new leak has surfaced that reveals the device's processor, RAM and Geekbench scores.

According to a report by GSMarena, the Poco Pad 5G has been spotted on Geekbench 6 with model number 24074PCD2I (the same model number it appeared with on BIS) and 8GB of RAM. The Geekbench listing also confirmed that the Poco Pad 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. For reference, this is the same chipset found in the Realme 13 Pro Plus and the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

The tablet received a single-core score of 1035 and a multi-core score of 2978 on Geekbench. The listing also revealed that the Poco Pad 5G will run on Xiaomi's latest HyperOS based on Android 14.

Poco Pad 5G specifications:

Poco has confirmed that the Pad 5G will have a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness (high brightness mode). The tablet will come with support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, a quad speaker setup, 2 microphones and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will have an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance, meaning it can withstand the occasional water splashes.

The Poco Pad 5G will be available in two colours: Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green. It is touted to come in a slim design with a thickness of just 7.5mm. It will be backed by a massive 10,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

