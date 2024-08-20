Poco will launch its first tablet, Poco Pad 5G, in India on August 23. It will feature a 12.1-inch display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 10,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Poco has confirmed that it will launch its first ever tablet in India, the Poco Pad 5G, at a launch event on August 23. Ahead of the launch, the Xiaomi sub-brand had revealed many of the key details about the Poco Pad through numerous social media posts, but details about the processor were still awaited. Now, a new leak has surfaced that reveals the device's processor, RAM and Geekbench scores.

The tablet received a single-core score of 1035 and a multi-core score of 2978 on Geekbench. The listing also revealed that the Poco Pad 5G will run on Xiaomi's latest HyperOS based on Android 14.

Poco Pad 5G specifications: Poco has confirmed that the Pad 5G will have a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness (high brightness mode). The tablet will come with support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, a quad speaker setup, 2 microphones and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will have an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance, meaning it can withstand the occasional water splashes.