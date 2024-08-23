Poco Pad 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor: Check price, specifications and more
Poco India launched the Poco Pad 5G powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, featuring a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It's available in two variants, priced at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999, with sales starting on August 27 via Flipkart.
Poco India officially launched the Poco Pad 5G in the Indian market. This latest addition to Poco's lineup is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and boasts a big 10,000mAh battery, complemented by 33W wired fast charging capabilities.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message