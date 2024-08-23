Poco India launched the Poco Pad 5G powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, featuring a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It's available in two variants, priced at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999, with sales starting on August 27 via Flipkart.

Poco India officially launched the Poco Pad 5G in the Indian market. This latest addition to Poco's lineup is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and boasts a big 10,000mAh battery, complemented by 33W wired fast charging capabilities.

Pricing The Poco Pad 5G is available in two variants in India: the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 23,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option costs Rs. 25,999. Buyers can choose between two colour finishes: Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green.

The first sale is set to kick off at 12 PM IST on August 27, exclusively through Flipkart. Poco has sweetened the deal by offering a Rs. 3,000 discount for customers using SBI, HDFC, and ICICI bank cards. Additionally, students can avail themselves of an extra Rs. 1,000 discount, but these offers are limited to the first day of the sale.

Specifications and features The Poco Pad 5G features a 12.1-inch 2K display with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution. The screen supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio, ensuring a smooth visual experience. The display offers a peak brightness of 600 nits and comes with TÜV Rheinland triple certification, along with Corning Gorilla Glass for added protection.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded further to 1.5TB via a microSD card. The device runs on HyperOS, which is based on Android 14.

In terms of photography, the Poco Pad 5G is equipped with an 8MP rear camera accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, another 8MP camera is placed on the right-side bezel, making it ideal for video calls.

The tablet is designed with an IP52 rating, providing resistance against dust and splashes. It also features a quad-speaker setup, dual microphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and support for Dolby Atmos, ensuring an immersive audio experience. The display further enhances this with Dolby Vision support.