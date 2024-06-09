Poco had launched its first ever tablet in the global markets last month while also confirming that the Poco Pad would also be coming to India soon. However, now Poco Pad 5G variant has received the Bureau of Indian Standards certification, hinting that the mid-range device may be coming to India soon. Notably, Poco had only launch the Wi-Fi only variants of the Poco Pad in May and the 5G variant remains to be unveiled.

Also Read | Best gaming phones to buy under ₹30,000 in June 2024: Poco F6, Realme GT 6T, Infinix GT 20 Pro and more

Poco Pad 5G appeared with the model number 24074PCD2I on BIS website. The listing also revealed that the upcoming device will have an aspect ratio of 16:10.

Poco Pad 5G expected specifications:

Poco Pad is essentially a rebrand of the Redmi Pad Pro 5G, which was launched in China last month. The first-ever Poco tablet features a 12.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The Poco Tablet comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits (high brightness mode).

The Poco Pad is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The tablet features a single 8MP camera on the back and an 8MP shooter on the front.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 50 Ultra confirmed to launch in India. All we know so far

Poco Pad is powered by a 10,000 mAh battery pack which can be fast charged via a 33W fast charger. In terms of software, the Poco Pad runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14.

Poco Pad price (expected):

The Poco Pad global variant launched at a price of $330, which converts to around ₹27,500. Moreover, the accessories for the inaugural Poco tablet are priced at $80 or around ₹6,500.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!