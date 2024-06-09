Poco Pad 5G receives BIS certification, may launch in India soon: Expected specs, price and all we know so far
Poco Pad 5G variant receives BIS certification, hinting at an India launch. The tablet features a 12.1-inch display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 10,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Poco had launched its first ever tablet in the global markets last month while also confirming that the Poco Pad would also be coming to India soon. However, now Poco Pad 5G variant has received the Bureau of Indian Standards certification, hinting that the mid-range device may be coming to India soon. Notably, Poco had only launch the Wi-Fi only variants of the Poco Pad in May and the 5G variant remains to be unveiled.