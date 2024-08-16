Poco Pad 5G tab confirmed to launch in India on Aug 23: What all to expect
Chinese tech company Poco is introducing the Poco Pad 5G tablet in India on August 23. The device features a 12.1-inch display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It will be available via Flipkart.
Chinese tech company Poco is set to unveil its inaugural tablet, the Poco Pad 5G, on August 23 in India. After its debut in the global market earlier this year in May, the Poco Pad 5G will soon be available for purchase through Flipkart in India.
