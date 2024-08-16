Explore
Poco Pad 5G tab confirmed to launch in India on Aug 23: What all to expect

Chinese tech company Poco is introducing the Poco Pad 5G tablet in India on August 23. The device features a 12.1-inch display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It will be available via Flipkart.

The global variant of Poco Pad 5G boasts a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth visual experience.

Chinese tech company Poco is set to unveil its inaugural tablet, the Poco Pad 5G, on August 23 in India. After its debut in the global market earlier this year in May, the Poco Pad 5G will soon be available for purchase through Flipkart in India. 

The Walmart-owned e-commerce giant has listed the tablet on its platform. It is anticipated that the Indian version will mirror the specifications of its global counterpart. Here ’s a preview of what the Poco Pad 5G could offer.

Poco Pad 5G: Key Features and Specifications

The global variant of Poco Pad 5G boasts a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth visual experience. With a peak brightness of 600 nits, Dolby Vision support, and a 2.5K resolution, the display ensures vibrant and sharp visuals. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, which promises enhanced speed and efficiency. Its sleek metal construction adds both durability and a premium look to the tablet. Running on HyperOS-based Android 14, the device will receive consistent updates for Android and security.

The Poco Pad 5G features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with the option to expand storage through a microSD card slot, offering flexible storage solutions. It is equipped with a robust 10,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, allowing for extended usage and quick power-ups. For audio, the tablet supports Dolby Atmos, delivering a rich and immersive sound experience.

Connectivity options are likely to include 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. The Poco Pad 5G is expected to be priced below 20,000 in India, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers.

The Poco Pad 5G combines high-end features with an affordable price point, positioning itself as a strong contender in the Indian market. Its design and specifications reflect Poco’s dedication to innovation and expanding its product range in India. Tech enthusiasts can look forward to exploring this new addition to Poco’s lineup, which promises to deliver performance, style, and value.

 

 

Published: 16 Aug 2024, 09:20 PM IST
