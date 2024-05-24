Poco Pad confirmed to launch in India: Expected specs, price and everything we know so far
Poco launched F6 smartphone in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Also introduced F6 Pro and tablet globally. Teased upcoming tablet and TWS earphones during the India launch.
Poco launched its F6 smartphone in India, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a starting price of ₹29,999. While Poco only launched the F6 smartphone in India, the Xiaomi sub-brand also launched the Poco F6 Pro and Poco tablet in the global market.