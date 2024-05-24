Poco launched its F6 smartphone in India, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a starting price of ₹29,999. While Poco only launched the F6 smartphone in India, the Xiaomi sub-brand also launched the Poco F6 Pro and Poco tablet in the global market.

However, during the India launch of Poco F6, the company while not naming the latest device, did tease that it will soon launch Poco tablet along with the Poco TWS earphones in the country.

Poco Pad specifications:

Notably, the Poco Pad is essentially a rebrand of the Redmi Pad Pro which was launched in China which was launched in China last month. The first-ever Poco tablet features a 12.1 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The Poco Tablet comes with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits (high brightness mode).

The Poco Pad is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The tablet features a single 8MP camera on the back and a 8MP shooter on the front.

Poco Pad is powered by a 10,000 mAh battery pack which can be fast charged via a 33W fast charger. In terms of software, the Poco Pad runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14.

Poco F6 specifications:

The Poco F6 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It also has a peak brightness of 2400 nits, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The latest Poco also supports Widevine L1, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

The front of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus, while the back features a polycarbonate design that comes in two colourways: Titanium and Black.

In terms of performance, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process and is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU to handle all graphics-intensive tasks. The phone will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The F6 houses a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX 882 primary sensor with OIS (with 2x lossless zoom) and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 20MP shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements. The rear camera is capable of shooting video at a maximum of 4K 60 fps (steady video at 1080p 30fps), while the front camera can shoot up to 4K 30 fps.

The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via the 120W charger included in the box. The phone also comes with Poco's new Iceloop cooling technology, which is said to deliver 3 times better results than the traditional VC cooling system.

The Poco F6 runs on Xiaomi's new HyperOS interface based on Android 14. Poco also promises 3 years of OS updates and an additional year of security patches, making it future-proof until at least Android 17.

