Poco Pad India launch teased, confirmed to be available via Flipkart: Expected price, specs and all we know
Poco has teased its first tablet in India, to be sold via Flipkart. The Poco Pad is likely to be a rebranded Redmi Pad Pro 5G, features a 12.1-inch display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, and a 10,000 mAh battery. The Indian launch date is yet to be announced.
Poco has teased its inaugural tablet in India while confirming that the upcoming device will be available to buy in the country via Flipkart. Notably, Poco tablet had debuted alongside the Poco F6 series globally in May but the launch date of its Indian variant isn't decided yet.