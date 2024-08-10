Poco has teased its first tablet in India, to be sold via Flipkart. The Poco Pad is likely to be a rebranded Redmi Pad Pro 5G, features a 12.1-inch display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, and a 10,000 mAh battery. The Indian launch date is yet to be announced.

Poco has teased its inaugural tablet in India while confirming that the upcoming device will be available to buy in the country via Flipkart. Notably, Poco tablet had debuted alongside the Poco F6 series globally in May but the launch date of its Indian variant isn't decided yet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco Pad had also received BIS certification in India with the model number 24074PCD2I. The listing also revealed that the upcoming device will have an aspect ratio of 16:10.

Poco Pad specs: Poco Pad is essentially a rebrand of the Redmi Pad Pro 5G, which was launched in China in the month of April. The first-ever Poco tablet features a 12.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The Poco Tablet comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits (high brightness mode).

The Poco Pad is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The tablet features a single 8MP camera on the back and an 8MP shooter on the front.

Poco Pad is powered by a 10,000 mAh battery pack which can be fast charged via a 33W fast charger. In terms of software, the Poco Pad runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14.