Poco has confirmed that its first ever tablet, the Poco Pad, will be launched alongside the Poco F6 series on 23 May. The upcoming tablet is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Pad Pro and could be an attempt by the Xiaomi sub-brand to compete with the Realme Pad 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco Pad price: The Redmi Pad Pro starts at a price of CNY 1,499 in China, which is around ₹17,600. While Poco has so far only confirmed the launch of the Poco F6 and F6 Pro in India, we will have to wait for the official launch on May 23rd to find out if the tablet will make its way to the Indian market or not. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco Pad expected specifications: Although Poco hasn't revealed the specifications of its upcoming tablet, a look at the Redmi Pad Pro might give us an idea of the specifications of the upcoming product.

The Poco Pad is likely to feature a 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 2560 pixels and 120Hz peak brightness. The tablet could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and paired with the Adreno 710 GPU for all the graphics-intensive tasks. The tablet could come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Poco tablet could feature an 8MP rear camera along with an 8MP sensor on the front for selfie and video call related needs. The Poco Pad is likely to run on HyperOS, which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tablet could come with a massive 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is also likely to come with a stereo speaker setup and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front.

