Consumer electronics brand Poco has launched its first true wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed Poco Pods, the earbuds are priced at ₹2,999. The device will go on sale on July 29 via Flipkart . It will then be available at an introductory price of ₹1,199.

Poco’s new earbuds are targeted towards budget-oriented customers. The webpage of the upcoming earbuds is live on Flipkart. As per the page, the Poco Pods will be offered in black and yellow colours. The device will have a long stem with silicone earbuds. While the charging case is egg-shaped with Poco branding in yellow at the front.

Poco Pods features

As far as the features are concerned, Poco Pods will have a battery life of 30 hours with the charging case. The device comes equipped with the standard SBC Bluetooth codec for Android users. Apple iPhone users, on the other hand, can connect the earbuds via Bluetooth. It comes with a 12mm Xtra bass drivers.

Poco Pods is said to have a wireless range of 10 meters. On the charging front, the earbuds are said to take up to 1.5 hours to charge fully. It is not known yet whether the case has a USB-C port or a micro USB port.

The company says that the new Poco Pods come with a sweat proof design. The earbuds are equipped with built-in microphones for handling calls. Despite their affordability, they adopt a no-frills approach to maintain a competitive price point. As a result, features such as active noise cancellation and transparency mode, commonly found in earbuds under ₹5,000, are not available. However, thanks to the in-ear design of the Poco Pods, users can still enjoy a certain level of noise cancellation.