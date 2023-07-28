Poco Pods wireless earbuds unveiled with up to 30 hours battery: Details1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Consumer electronics brand Poco has launched its first true wireless earbuds in India, called Poco Pods. Priced at ₹2,999, they will be available for sale on July 29 via Flipkart. The earbuds offer a battery life of 30 hours and come with a sweat-proof design
Consumer electronics brand Poco has launched its first true wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed Poco Pods, the earbuds are priced at ₹2,999. The device will go on sale on July 29 via Flipkart. It will then be available at an introductory price of ₹1,199.
