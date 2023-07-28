comScore
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Poco Pods wireless earbuds unveiled with up to 30 hours battery: Details
Back

Poco Pods wireless earbuds unveiled with up to 30 hours battery: Details

 1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:16 PM IST Livemint

Consumer electronics brand Poco has launched its first true wireless earbuds in India, called Poco Pods. Priced at ₹2,999, they will be available for sale on July 29 via Flipkart. The earbuds offer a battery life of 30 hours and come with a sweat-proof design

Poco Pods come with a 12mm Xtra bass drivers.Premium
Poco Pods come with a 12mm Xtra bass drivers.

Consumer electronics brand Poco has launched its first true wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed Poco Pods, the earbuds are priced at 2,999. The device will go on sale on July 29 via Flipkart. It will then be available at an introductory price of 1,199. 

Poco’s new earbuds are targeted towards budget-oriented customers. The webpage of the upcoming earbuds is live on Flipkart. As per the page, the Poco Pods will be offered in black and yellow colours. The device will have a long stem with silicone earbuds. While the charging case is egg-shaped with Poco branding in yellow at the front.

Poco Pods features

As far as the features are concerned, Poco Pods will have a battery life of 30 hours with the charging case. The device comes equipped with the standard SBC Bluetooth codec for Android users. Apple iPhone users, on the other hand, can connect the earbuds via Bluetooth. It comes with a 12mm Xtra bass drivers.

Poco Pods is said to have a wireless range of 10 meters. On the charging front, the earbuds are said to take up to 1.5 hours to charge fully. It is not known yet whether the case has a USB-C port or a micro USB port.

The company says that the new Poco Pods come with a sweat proof design. The earbuds are equipped with built-in microphones for handling calls. Despite their affordability, they adopt a no-frills approach to maintain a competitive price point. As a result, features such as active noise cancellation and transparency mode, commonly found in earbuds under 5,000, are not available. However, thanks to the in-ear design of the Poco Pods, users can still enjoy a certain level of noise cancellation.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 02:16 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout