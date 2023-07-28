The company says that the new Poco Pods come with a sweat proof design. The earbuds are equipped with built-in microphones for handling calls. Despite their affordability, they adopt a no-frills approach to maintain a competitive price point. As a result, features such as active noise cancellation and transparency mode, commonly found in earbuds under ₹5,000, are not available. However, thanks to the in-ear design of the Poco Pods, users can still enjoy a certain level of noise cancellation.