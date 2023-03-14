Smartphone brand Poco has launched a new handset in India. Called the Poco X5 5G, it is a mid-range device that comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The smartphone boasts of a 120Hz AMOLED screen and offers 5G support.

Poco X5 5G price and availability

Poco has introduced two models of Poco X5 5G. The smartphone’s base variant packs 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. It is priced at ₹18,999. Another model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage that costs ₹20,999.

Poco X5 5G phone is offered in three colour options – Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, and Jaguar Black. The handset will go on sale in the country on March 21 via the company’s website and Flipkart.com.

The company has announced launch offers on the purchase of Poco X5 5G. These include a discount of ₹2,000 discount for ICICI bank card holders. There is an extra exchange discount of ₹2,000.

Poco X5 5G specifications

Poco X5 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the top. The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone comes with sunlight mode and has a peak brightness of 1200nits.

The handset packs up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage capacity. It is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back. There is a 48MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. HDR, Night mode, and AI scene detection are some of the features available on the phone.

For selfies, Poco X5 5G handset boasts of a 13MP camera at the front. The smartphone comes with IP53 rating. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on it.

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery and is paired with a 33 watt fast charging adapter. The company says that the device can juice up from 0 to 100% in just 22 minutes.