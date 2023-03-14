Poco X5 5G debuts in India with 48MP camera, price starts at ₹18,9992 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 06:45 PM IST
- Poco X5 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display.
Smartphone brand Poco has launched a new handset in India. Called the Poco X5 5G, it is a mid-range device that comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The smartphone boasts of a 120Hz AMOLED screen and offers 5G support.
