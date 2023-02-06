Poco X5 Pro 5G phone debuts in India; price starts at 22,999

Poco X5 Pro 5G is official in India. The smartphone is a mid-range device that comes powered by a Snapdragon chipset and boasts of an 108MP main rear camera. Here are the features, price and availability details of the device.

Poco X5 Pro price and availability

Poco X5 Pro is offered in two models. The base variant packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at ₹22,999. Another model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It costs ₹24,999.

The company has announced a ₹2,000 instant discount on purchase of Poco X5 Pro using ICICI Bank card. After the introductory offer, the 6GB model will cost ₹20,000, while the 8GB RAM variant will cost ₹22,999. Buyers can also get an exchange bonus of ₹2,000.

The handset will go on sale on February 13 at 12pm via Flipkart. No-cost EMI for Poco X5 Pro starts at ₹3,645 per month.

Astral Black, Horizon Blue and Poco Yellow are the colour options that buyers will be able to choose from.

Poco X5 Pro specs

The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno 642L GPU. Poco X5 Pro has a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display with 900 nits of peak brightness. The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz. It offers HDR10+ support, and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top.

The handset offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Poco X5 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 67 watt fast charging support. The device also features 5 watt reverse charging.

On the camera front, Poco X5 Pro has a three camera system. There is an 108MP ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. Poco says that the rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps.

For selfies and video calls, the handset boasts of a 16MP camera at the front. It can record full-HD videos at 120fps. Poco X5 Pro runs on custom MIUI 14 based on Android 12. The company promises two years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security patches for Poco X5 Pro.

The handset is IP53 rated and comes with dust and water resistance. Connectivity features on the phone are USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.