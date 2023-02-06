Poco X5 Pro 5G phone debuts in India; price starts at ₹22,999
- Poco has announced a ₹2,000 instant discount on purchase of Poco X5 Pro using ICICI Bank card. After the introductory offer, the 6GB model will cost ₹20,000, while the 8GB RAM variant will cost ₹22,999.
Poco X5 Pro 5G is official in India. The smartphone is a mid-range device that comes powered by a Snapdragon chipset and boasts of an 108MP main rear camera. Here are the features, price and availability details of the device.
