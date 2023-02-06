Poxo will launch its X5 Pro 5G phone in India today. The smartphone will be unveiled at an event scheduled for 5:30pm. Ahead of the launch, alleged price of the device has appeared online. A Twitter user Tech Sizzler (@tech_sizzler) has shared an image of YouTube advertisement of the Poco X5 Pro with its alleged pricing.

The image shows that the smartphone will come with a starting price of ₹20,999. It is said to go on sale in the country on February 13 at 12pm. Poco X5 Pro is expected to be offered in three different versions – 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM.

The alleged advertisement also reveals bank offers that will be available. It says buyers will get up to ₹2,000 off with ICICI Bank cards. However, readers must note that these details are not official and are only a rumour. Poco will make an official announcement with price and offers at 5:30pm today.

Poco X5 Pro expected features

Poco X5 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display panel. It may offer up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1080x2400 pixels resolution and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is said to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. It may be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage capacity.

The upcoming Poco phone is said to house a 5,000mAh battery. It may come with 67watt fast charging support. To perform camera duties, it may offer a 16MP camera for selfies at the front. The rear camera setup may offer a 108MP primary sensor.

The main camera on Poco X5 Pro could be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.