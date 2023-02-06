Poco X5 Pro 5G price leaks ahead of today's launch
- Poco X5 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display panel.
Poxo will launch its X5 Pro 5G phone in India today. The smartphone will be unveiled at an event scheduled for 5:30pm. Ahead of the launch, alleged price of the device has appeared online. A Twitter user Tech Sizzler (@tech_sizzler) has shared an image of YouTube advertisement of the Poco X5 Pro with its alleged pricing.
