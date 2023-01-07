Poco X5 Pro launch in India soon, may come with 67watt charging support

Poco X5 Pro launch in India soon, may come with 67watt charging support1 min read . 08:53 AM IST
- The upcoming Poco X5 Pro is said to be a revamped model of Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition
Poco may soon launch Poco X5 Pro smartphone in India. According to 91Mobiles via tipster Yogesh Brar, the company could unveil the handset by the end of this month. Recently, Poco head Himanshu Tandon hinted that the Poco X5 series may launch between January and February.
Poco X5 series phones have already been spotted on multiple certification websites. The smartphone is tipped to come with similar features as the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition that debuted in China last week. It may come to India as Poco X5 Pro.
Poco X5 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display panel. It may offer up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1080×2400 pixels resolution and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is said to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. It may be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage capacity.
The upcoming Poco phone is said to house a 5,000mAh battery. It may come with 67watt fast charging support. To perform camera duties, it may offer a 16MP camera for selfies at the front. The rear camera setup may offer a 108MP primary sensor.
The main camera could be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.
Meanwhile, Poco has launched a new C series phone. The company has announced the affordable Poco C50 in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch water-drop notch panel with HD+ resolution. The screen offers a refresh rate of 60Hz and has a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. The smartphone has a leather-like texture design on the rear.
For optics, the handset features a dual camera setup on the back. There is an 8MP AI primary camera paired with another sensor. For selfies and video calls, Poco C50 boasts of a 5MP camera at the font. Both front and rear sensors can shoot 1080 pixel videos at 30 fps.
Poco C50 comes powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor. The handset runs on Android 12 Go edition.
