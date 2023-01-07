Poco X5 Pro launch in India soon, may come with 67watt charging support

Poco X5 Pro: Expected features

Poco X5 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display panel. It may offer up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1080×2400 pixels resolution and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is said to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. It may be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage capacity.