Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Poco X5 series teased, may debut soon in India

2 min read . 03:07 PM ISTLivemint
Poco X5 series will succeed the Poco X4 series phones

Smartphone brand Poco may soon launch its X5 series phones in India. Poco India head Himanshu Tandon has hinted in a post on microblogging site Twitter. The executive was replying to a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar listing upcoming smartphones in coming months. The list did not include Poco X5 series. But Tandon responded with ‘Poco X5 series?’. While it is difficult to know the exact month as to when the series may launch, but it is likely that the Poco X5 series could launch soon in India.

Poco X5 series have previously been spotted on multiple certification websites like the Compulsory Certification of China (3C), Singapore's IMDA, US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM), and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The series will likely consist of Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro.

Both Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro have been spotted on the BIS website. While the former was listed under the model number 2211317PI, the Pro variant surfaced on the BIS certification website with the model number 22101320I.

The upcoming series is likely to house a 4,900mAh battery. It may offer support for 67 watt charging adapter. The handsets are said to run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 operating system out-of-the-box. As far as the performance is concerned, the vanilla Poco X5 is likely to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 octa-core processor. The Pro variant, on the other hand, is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset. Both the handsets are rumoured to offer 5G connectivity.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is running Big Saving Days sale on its website. As part of the ongoing sale, the e-tailer is giving discount on Poco X4 Pro 5G. The Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity is selling at 16,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor. The handset is equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display and houses a 5,000mAh battery. Buyers will get a 16MP camera at the front for selfies.

