Poco X5 series teased, may debut soon in India

Smartphone brand Poco may soon launch its X5 series phones in India. Poco India head Himanshu Tandon has hinted in a post on microblogging site Twitter. The executive was replying to a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar listing upcoming smartphones in coming months. The list did not include Poco X5 series. But Tandon responded with ‘Poco X5 series?’. While it is difficult to know the exact month as to when the series may launch, but it is likely that the Poco X5 series could launch soon in India.

