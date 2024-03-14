Poco launched its Poco X6 5G and Poco X6 Pro 5G smartphones in India in January this year. However, the Poco X6 5G is now available at a ₹2,000 discount on Flipkart, making it even more attractive for users looking to buy a phone in the sub- ₹20,000 price range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco X6 5G price cut: The Poco X6 5G was launched at a price of ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The smartphone is available in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White colourways.

However, with the ongoing offer on Flipkart, the 256GB variant of the Poco X6 5G is now listed at a price of ₹19,999. Furthermore, users can also get up to ₹15,649 discount on exchanging their old device.

Poco X6 5G: The Poco X6 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. However, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor which is paired with the Adreno 710 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary sensor with support for OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 16MP macro lens. The smartphone houses a 5,100 mAh which can be fast charged via a 67W charger.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery which can be fast charged via a 67W charger. The Poco X6 phones run on the latest Android 14 operating system based on Xiaomi HyperOS and feature an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster.

Is Poco X6 5G the best phone under ₹ 20,000? The Poco X6 5G offers a mix of performance and functionality, thanks to the new Xiaomi HyperOS right out of the box and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. However, there are still plenty of good options below the ₹20,000 price point, depending on the customer's needs.

Those interested in longer software updates and battery life will certainly prefer the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G with its promise of 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches. Meanwhile, the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G are another good option for people who prefer to have a good-looking phone in their hand, with a focus on camera functionality.

