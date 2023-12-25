Chinese smartphone maker Poco has teased its upcoming Poco X6 5G smartphone series in India. The smartphone was teased by Poco India head Himanshu Tandon in a recent post on X, capitalising on the Christmas vibes.

Teasing the launch of Poco X6 5G series in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Himanshu Tandon wrote, “Happy Xmas Everyone! Santa is coming with a gift soon."

The post was followed by a picture of Santa Claus with the X logo prominently visible, suggesting the next phone in the company's X series lineup, the Poco X6 5G series could be launched in India soon.

Poco X6 5G, Poco X6 Pro 5G expected features:

The Poco X6 5G series is expected to come in two variants: the vanilla Poco X6 5G and the slightly more expensive Poco X6 Pro 5G. According to a report from Gizmochina, the Poco X6 is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro, while the Poco X6 Pro is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70e.

The Gizmochina report notes that the Poco X6 5G could feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5k and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Poco X6 is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the mid-range smartphone could feature a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP additional sensor.

A recent report from MySmartPrice noted that the Poxo X6 Pro 5G has been spotted on certification websites such as NBTC, BIS and FCC. The report noted that the Poco X6 Pro 5G is expected to be launched in global markets, including India, by the end of January.

The Poco X6 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC and could be available in 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/512GB storage variants.

Expected Price:

While the official pricing of the Poco X6 series will only be available after its launch in India, a calculated guess would be to convert the Chinese price of these smartphones into rupees to get an estimated price range for them.

The Redmi K70e is priced at CNY 1,999 in China for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, which translates to roughly ₹23,000.

