Poco X6 Neo India launch today: From expected price to specs, everything we know
Poco X6 Neo with a 120Hz AMOLED display is all set to be launched in India today. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor and could be priced around the ₹16,000 mark.
Poco's most affordable phone in the X series, the Poco X6 Neo is all set to be launched in India today. Launching months after the launch of Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro, the X6 Neo will have 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is also said to have an 'Xtra Thin' body with a thickness of just 7.69mm.