Poco's most affordable phone in the X series, the Poco X6 Neo is all set to be launched in India today. Launching months after the launch of Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro, the X6 Neo will have 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is also said to have an 'Xtra Thin' body with a thickness of just 7.69mm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Poco X6 Neo is likely to give tough competition to the recently launched phones in the sub- ₹20,000 price point like the Realme 12 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G, Lava Curve Blaze 5G and more.

Poco X6 Neo expected price and specs: According to a leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Poco X6 Neo is likely to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 10bit OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness and 1920Hz PWM brightness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor based on the TSMC 6nm process, paired with Mali G57 GPU. Poco's upcoming smartphone could feature up to LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of camera, the Poco X6 Neo could feature a 108MP rear camera and a 16MP front-facing shooter. The smartphone may feature a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33 watts of fast charging. In terms of other features, the Poco X6 Neo could feature Bluetooth version 5.3, WiFi 5, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual stereo speakers, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and IP54 splash and dust resistance.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore also noted many of the same details and shared that the smartphone could be priced at ₹16,000 in India. Moreover, the tipster also noted that Poco X6 Neo could run on Android 13 and the company is likely to promise 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with this smartphone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!