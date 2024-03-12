Poco X6 Neo price and specs leaked online ahead of March 13 India launch

Poco X6 Neo has been confirmed to make its debut in the Indian market on March 13th. The smartphone is expected to be the cheapest phone in the Poco X6 series, and will arrive almost two months after the launch of the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro in India.

Poco has already revealed a number of key details about the Poco X6 Neo via a dedicated Flipkart microsite. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. Poco's latest mid-ranger will feature a 108MP primary camera with 3x in-sensor zoom.

The Poco X6 Neo will have a screen-to-body ratio of 93.3 percent and come with a punch-hole display design on the front. The smartphone is also said to have an 'Xtra Thin' body with a thickness of just 7.69mm.

Poco X6 Neo expected price and specs:

According to a leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Poco X6 Neo is likely to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 10bit OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness and 1920Hz PWM brightness.

The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor based on the TSMC 6nm process, paired with Mali G57 GPU. Poco's upcoming smartphone could feature up to LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of camera, the Poco X6 Neo could feature a 108MP rear camera and a 16MP front-facing shooter. The smartphone may feature a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33 watts of fast charging. In terms of other features, the Poco X6 Neo could feature Bluetooth version 5.3, WiFi 5, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual stereo speakers, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and IP54 splash and dust resistance.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore also noted many of the same details and shared that the smartphone could be priced at ₹16,000 in India. Moreover, the tipster also noted that Poco X6 Neo could run on Android 13 and the company is likely to promise 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with this smartphone.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!