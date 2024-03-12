Poco X6 Neo price and specs leaked online ahead of March 13 India launch
Poco X6 Neo is all set to make its debut in India on March 13 and ahead of the scheduled launch a number of key features and specifications of Poco's upcoming phone have been leaked online.
Poco X6 Neo has been confirmed to make its debut in the Indian market on March 13th. The smartphone is expected to be the cheapest phone in the Poco X6 series, and will arrive almost two months after the launch of the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro in India.
