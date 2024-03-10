Poco X6 Neo set to launch in India on March 13: Everything we know so far
Poco has confirmed that its latest mid-range smartphone, the Poco X6 Neo is all set to launch in India on March 13. Poco X6 Neo is confirmed to feature a 93.3 screen-to-body ratio, a punch-hole display and an OLED display. The smartphone is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro 5G that was launched in China last year and could give tough competition to the recently unveiled mid-range rivals from Realme, Samsung and Lava.